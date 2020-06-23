72ºF

All About Ann Arbor

Protesters gather at Ypsilanti City Hall, mayor’s house following controversial comments

Mayor issued apology statement on social media

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Protesters gathered on Monday night at Ypsilanti City Hall as well as Mayor Beth Bashert’s home following comments the mayor made at a recent council meeting.

Last week, during a vote on the reappointment of Ka’Ron Gaines to a commission that advises the council on eliminating prejudice and discrimination, Mayor Bashert said, “Since I will be crucified if I vote against any Black person on any commission, I’m going to vote ‘yes.’”

On Monday night, a group of about 50 people called for her resignation. They also want to change the city’s operational structure -- with big changes within the city’s police department.

Bashert issued an apology in a Facebook post:

