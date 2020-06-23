Ypsilanti mayor resigns: ‘I am deeply sorry to have my service end on this note'

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Mayor Beth Bashert has resigned from her position after comments she made at a recent Ypsilanti City Council meeting.

Last week, during a vote on the reappointment of Ka’Ron Gaines to a commission that advises the council on eliminating prejudice and discrimination, Mayor Bashert said, “Since I will be crucified if I vote against any Black person on any commission, I’m going to vote ‘yes.’”

Bashert, who is White, later apologized and posted a statement on Facebook.

“I made a biased statement and voted based on that statement,” she said. “Then I compounded the whole thing by digging in and getting defensive when questioned. All of those actions were racist. I am deeply ashamed and saddened that I did this. I have spent the time since that meeting feeling remorse, shame, and anger at myself.”

On Monday night, a group of about 50 people called for her resignation. They also want to change the city’s operational structure -- with big changes within the city’s police department.

Bashert announced her resignation on Tuesday, releasing this statement:

“It has been an honor to serve Ypsilanti in the ways I have, including city council member and mayor. I love Ypsilanti. Full Stop.

I am deeply sorry to have my service end on this note and in this way. Sadly, as a result of my actions, there is healing to do to ensure that all residents, including Black, Indigenous, and people of color, enjoy full equity in Ypsilanti. That is what I want for our City. I had hoped to participate in that healing process, going forward.

My family and friends have their own values, actions, and worlds. Please treat them as individuals and do not include them in your responses. This is on me and me alone.

To the many professionals, organizations, regional partners, and skilled community organizers that I worked with during my brief tenure, it was a privilege to work with you and I hope your work is successful and transformative.

Please accept my resignation as mayor, effective at 9 AM June, 23, 2020.”