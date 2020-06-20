Protesters gather in Ypsilanti following mayor’s controversial comment

YPSILANTI, Mich. – A Black Lives Matter protest was held in Ypsilanti on Saturday in support of the nation’s condemnation of racism and police brutality.

Dozens of demonstrators gathered along Michigan Avenue Saturday afternoon amid Metro Detroit’s fourth week of protests following the killing of George Floyd.

Saturday’s protest comes amid a controversial moment for Ypsilanti: Protesters have been demanding an apology from Ypsilanti Mayor Beth Bashert, a White woman, after making an inappropriate remark this week.

During a vote on the reappointment of Ka’Ron Gaines to a commission that advises the council on eliminating prejudice and discrimination, Mayor Bashert said, “Since I will be crucified if I vote against any Black person on any commission, I’m going to vote ‘yes.’”

Bashert has since issued an apology on Facebook on Wednesday.

“Last night at City Council, I made a biased statement and voted based on that statement. Then I compounded the whole thing by digging in and getting defensive when questioned. All of those actions were racist,” Bashert said in the Facebook post. “I am deeply ashamed and saddened that I did this. I have spent the time since that meeting feeling remorse, shame, and anger at myself.

“I am committed to continuing to show up, to learn to be a better ally, and join in the work to end systemic racism. I hope to earn back your respect and I’m grateful for any opportunity to benefit from your help in doing so,” Bashert added.

Another protest is scheduled for Monday in Ypsilanti, as some critics are asking Bashert to resign.

