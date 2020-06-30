Ann Arbor Art Center softly reopens, implements safety changes

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Today, the Ann Arbor Art Center quietly reopened its doors after being closed to the public since March due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Those visiting the downtown art hub will be allowed in the 117 Gallery Shop on the first floor of the building between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesdays to Saturdays. However, visitors will notice changes the art center has implemented, which are intended to keep staff and patrons safe.

Here’s what to expect:

Only 10 patrons will be allowed inside at one time.

Masks are required and are available for free for those who do not have their own.

Restrooms are not open for public use.

Hand sanitizer is provided at entry points of the building.

Patrons who are not feeling well or who have a fever are asked to not enter the building.

Cleaning procedures have been increased.

The art center will continue to offer contactless curbside pick up of items in its online shop.

The Ann Arbor Art Center is at 117 W. Liberty St.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Related: