Washtenaw County to open two cooling shelters Tuesday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Starting Tuesday, two cooling shelters will be opened in Washtenaw County to provide residents a place to stay safe and cool during the current heatwave.

Both shelters will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday this week.

Cooling shelters will be at:

Learning Resource Center: 4135 Washtenaw Ave., Ann Arbor

Community Mental Health: 555 Towner St., Ypsilanti

Bottled water will be provided at each location. Social distancing and masks will be required. Masks will be available for those who do not have them.

“We know that Covid-19 has significantly reduced the number of public buildings available to people seeking relief from the heat this summer, " said County Administrator Gregory Dill in a statement. “Public libraries, churches, community centers and other places that usually address this need aren’t open to the public due to the virus. We are committed to keeping the public safe, particularly our most vulnerable residents, as we move into the hottest weeks of summer in Michigan.”

County administration plans to make the cooling centers available to the public on days when temperatures rise over 85 degrees Fahrenheit, according to a statement from the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners.

Visit the Washtenaw County Health Department website for tips on dealing with hot weather.

