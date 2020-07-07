90ºF

Argo and Gallup Park liveries temporarily closed over COVID-19 positive

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Photo: City of Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Tuesday, the City of Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation Argo Park and Gallup Park canoe liveries closed temporarily due to a positive COVID-19 test result received by an individual who visited the liveries.

The individual was pre-symptomatic while at the liveries.

The city has not identified instances when the individual was in close contact with the public, according to a news release from the city.

Washtenaw County Public Health deemed this a “low risk” event but the facilities will be closed for professional cleaning, according to the release.

Those with COVID-19-related questions can leave a voicemail for the Washtenaw County Health Department at 734-544-6700 or by emailing L-wchdcontact@washtenaw.org.

Updates about the liveries will be posted here and on the city’s social media accounts.

