Washtenaw County, Livingston County health departments to offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing Saturday

YPSILANTI, Mich. – From noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, the health departments of Washtenaw County and Livingston County will offer free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Whitmore Lake Middle School.

Community members with or without symptoms can be tested at the site without an appointment or referral. Individuals should bring their insurance cards. Those without insurance can still be tested.

Individuals under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a guardian.

The testing site is at 8845 Main Street in Whitmore Lake, Michigan, about 10 miles north of downtown Ann Arbor.

“We know testing continues to be a challenge for many of us,” said Washtenaw County health officer Jimena Loveluck in a statement. “Health care providers and pharmacies are providing more and more testing, but gaps remain. We continue to work with partners and residents to address concerns and provide accessible testing where it is most needed.”

Those who are tested are encouraged to avoid others until they received their test results. Those with symptoms should stay home, seek medical treatment and limit contact with others.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever higher than 100 degrees, shortness of breath, sore throat, severe tiredness/fatigue, cough, muscle aches, loss of taste or smell, runny nose or congestion, diarrhea or decreased appetite.

The pop-up testing is done in collaboration between the health departments and numerous community partners.

Those in need of transportation to the testing site can contact People’s Express by calling 877-214-6073 by 10 a.m. on Friday, or by calling Livingston Essential Transportation Service at 517-490-7615.

Find a list of COVID-19 testing centers in Washtenaw County at https://www.washtenaw.org/3158/Testing