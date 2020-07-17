Ann Arbor’s Argo Park, Gallup Park canoe liveries to reopen Monday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Argo Park and Gallup Park canoe liveries will reopen for boat rentals on Monday, according to the City of Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation.

The liveries will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. Reservations are required for all rentals.

The liveries closed on July 7 after the city was notified that an employee had tested positive for COVID-19. On July 9, the city notified the public of a second employee who tested positive. The employees were acquaintances outside of their work at the liveries.

The instance was deemed a “low-risk event” by the Washtenaw County Health Department and possible exposure dates were narrowed to July 3-5.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Rental reservations at the two liveries must be made in advance online. The liveries offer for 1-person kayaks, 2-person kayaks, canoes, 6-person rafts, stand-up paddleboards and paddleboards. Same-day reservations are only accepted over the phone and if there is availability.

According to the city, masks are required at and around the facilities until renters are in their boats, equipment is sanitized between uses, communal surfaces are disinfected and docks are self-launch.

Make reservations for rentals at the Argo and Gallup liveries here.

Gallup Park is located at 3000 Fuller Rd. Argo Park is located at 1055 Longshore Dr.