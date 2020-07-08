City of Ann Arbor provides update on Argo and Gallup Park canoe livery closure

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Wednesday, the City of Ann Arbor provided an update regarding the closure of the Argo Park and Gallup Park canoe liveries after an individual at the liveries tested positive for COVID-19.
The city stated that a second individual at the liveries tested positive for COVID-19. Both individuals are employees and were acquaintances outside of their work at the liveries.
The city stated that possible exposure dates for visitors to the canoe liveries are now July 3-5. Visitors on those days should seek medical advice if they have exposure concerns, the update said.
According to the city, the Washtenaw County Health Department considers the instance a “low-risk event” as employees were wearing masks and primarily outdoors.
On Tuesday, the city notified the public of the first COVID-19 positive test and the closure of the canoe liveries for cleaning.
The liveries will remain closed.
Those with COVID-19-related questions can leave a voicemail for the Washtenaw County Health Department at 734-544-6700 or by emailing L-wchdcontact@washtenaw.org.
Updates about the liveries will be posted here and on the city’s social media accounts.
