All About Ann Arbor

How University of Michigan is planning for return in fall amid pandemic

University implements new measures to help prevent spread of coronavirus

Nick Monacelli, Reporter

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Here’s a closer look at how the University of Michigan plans to return students and faculty for classes this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Face coverings are mandatory on University of Michigan campuses.

Students will be able to choose in-person, online or hybrid classes. Large classes will be held remotely. Small classes will have in-person sessions. Medium-sized classes will have a combination of remote and in-person sessions.

