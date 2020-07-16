University of Michigan requires students to wear masks on campus

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On the same day that Michigan reported 891 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, the University of Michigan made its mask requirement more stringent.

July 15, 2020 -- Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 71,197; Death toll now at 6,085

Starting on Wednesday, if you are on school property inside or outside a building, a mask has to be worn. That includes on buses.

To drive the mask message home, coaches from both Michigan State University and the University of Michigan teamed up for a public service announcement imploring Michiganders to wear masks.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has said she will be forced to roll the state back to phase 3 of her reopening plan if case continue to rise.

READ: 3 reasons Michigan COVID-19 deaths have remained low despite surge in daily cases