Free COVID-19 testing to take place in Manchester Sunday

MANCHESTER, Mich. – On Sunday, the Michigan National Guard will offer no-cost COVID-19 testing from noon to 6 p.m. in Manchester, a village about 22 miles southwest of Ann Arbor.

The free pop-up testing will take place in the parking lot of Riverside Intermediate School.

Appointments or prescriptions are not needed and members of the public are asked to not line up before noon.

Community members should bring their ID card for faster processing. Individuals without insurance will still be tested.

Those with or without COVID-19 symptoms can be tested. Symptoms include fever higher than 100 degrees, cough, shortness of breath, severe tiredness/fatigue, sore throat, muscle aches, diarrhea, loss of taste or smell, runny nose/congestion, or decreased appetite Those with symptoms are asked to stay home unless getting medical care and to stay socially distant from others unless getting medical care.

Testing will be conducted by teams of Michigan National Guard members.

The pop-up testing site is offered through a partnership between the Washtenaw County Health Department, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and Michigan State Police. It is supported by the Michigan National Guard and Manchester Schools.

Find additional COVID-19 testing resources at www.washtenaw.org/COVID19test

Riverside Intermediate School is at 710 E. Main St, Manchester.