United Way of Washtenaw County invests $90,000 in COVID-19 recovery grants

ANN ARBOR – Six Washtenaw County organizations have received a combined $90,000 in grants from the United Way of Washtenaw County COVID-19 Community Recovery Fund.

The fund was started to provide ongoing support for human service nonprofit organizations and community groups so that they may continue their missions of helping populations most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are the organizations:

“We established the Recovery Fund because we recognized community needs related to COVID-19 are not going to go away anytime soon. United Way thought it was important to look out three to six months from now as children and youth return to school, people return to employment, and invest in those organizations who can help us collectively return to some semblance of a steady state,” said Bridget Healy, Vice President of Impact and Advocacy.

“United Way is grateful to the donors who responded quickly and generously to create significant, equitable and meaningful impact.”

The COVID-19 Community Recovery Fund was launched to meet the critical needs and emerging needs of individuals and communities that have been impacted financially by the pandemic. The fund also helps to ensure community supports and youth services are continued when they are most needed. The fund is UWWC’s second phase of COVID-19 relief being given to community organizations.

The ongoing Recovery Fund is still accepting donations from community members.

Find information on giving and the fund at www.uwwashtenaw.org/covid-19-recovery-fund.