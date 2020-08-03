Father Gabriel Richard High School in Ann Arbor plans in-person and virtual options for students

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Students at Father Gabriel Richard High School in Ann Arbor will be able to choose between in-person or virtual enrollment for school this upcoming fall.

Announced through its website, the private Catholic high school shared its Roadmap for Reopening for the 2020-2021 school year.

The plan was developed by a 15-person re-opening task force after studying the MI Safe Schools Roadmap and in consultation with health care professionals, the Diocese of Lansing, and the Washtenaw County Health Department, according to the school’s website.

Currently included in the plan are two enrollment options available to students.

Irish Online

A five-day virtual option, the online schedule is available for the first quarter of the 2020-21 year.

Students will be sent coursework daily and will attend three to four alternating 90-minute block classes Monday through Thursday. Seven shorter classes are scheduled on Friday.

Students will use email, online discussion boards and the PlusPortals learning management system. Attendance will be taken daily. Extra-curriculars and athletics will still be available to remote students.

A computer and internet are required for this option.

According to the plan, the option may be continued in the second quarter depending on circumstances.

Irish on Campus

A five-day in-person option, students on this schedule attend three to four alternative 90-minute block classes Monday through Thursday. Seven shorter classes are scheduled on Friday.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, students will have time to meet with faculty, leave early, attend clubs or study.

According to the FGR Roadmap for Reopening, additional safety measures will be in place for in-person classes such as fewer passing times in hallways, more frequency of cleaning, scheduled breaks outside, a change protocols for shared materials and space in electives, staggered changing times in locker rooms, sanitation stations and a change to the schools HVAC systems for better ventilation.

Students will be required to wear masks indoors and outdoors when social distancing isn’t possible. Students and staff will also be required to fill out a health survey, have their temperature taken and use designated entrances.

Those enrolled in the in-person plan may be switched to virtual classes if exposed to COVID-19.

The plan also notes that the private high school will offer spiritual support as well as mental and social-emotional health support for both in-person and virtual students.

Hybrid options are being explored according to an introduction statement signed by Father Gabriel Richard president John M. DeJak and principal Christopher Dotson.

View the complete FGR Roadmap for Reopening plan here.

