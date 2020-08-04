64ºF

All About Ann Arbor

Michigan Primary Election 2020: Results for Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County races

Polls close at 8 p.m.

Tags: Ann Arbor Election Results, Washtenaw County Election Results, Michigan Primary Election Results 2020, Michigan Election Results, Michigan Elections, 2020 Elections, Michigan Primary Election, Ann Arbor, August 4 2020 Michigan Primary Election, Results, Elections, Michigan Politics, Michigan Primary 2020, Michigan, Decision 2020
Decision 2020.
Decision 2020. (WDIV)

The 2020 Michigan Primary Election is Aug. 4. You can find results for races in Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County below.

Note: Due to an increase in mail-in voting, reporting of results is expected to be slower than in previous elections. Polls close at 8 p.m. in Southeast Michigan.

Related: Aug. 4 primary: Who’s running in Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County

U.S. House race:

County-wide races:

Results for Ann Arbor Council in Michigan Primary Election:

Other Washtenaw County races:

Results by community:

Find more Michigan Primary Election Results here.

🌟 Become an Insider 🌟

Introducing WDIV Insider: A new way for loyal Local 4 fans to gain access and customize your ClickOnDetroit news experience. This new and free membership is our way of saying thank you — and your way of getting in on the news action. WDIV Insiders will gain exclusive access to the Local 4 team and station, including personalized messages, offers and deals to big events, and an elevated voice in our news coverage. Learn more about WDIV Insider - and sign up here!

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.