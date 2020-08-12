Ann Arbor District Library, University of Michigan Library ask for community submitted mail art

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan Library’s Book Arts Studio and the Ann Arbor District Library are asking community members for art.

The project will act as a physical artifact of the current times by capturing community experiences and feelings about the pandemic or recent events.

Mail art is small-scale art sent through the postal service, so the Book Arts Studio and AADL are asking community members to mail-in their postcard-sized works of art, which will be turned into a digital exhibit.

Community members should explore their emotions and create art based on how they currently experience the world around them.

Artwork should be a visual expression of the artist but can also include some text.

How to participate:

Create artwork that is the size of a standard postcard (4x6 inches). Make sure to consider what materials are used, its weight, and how the artwork will have to be mailed.

Submit art to the Ann Arbor District Library by Sept. 30. You can send your art anonymously or with a return address.

Use this address:

Ann Arbor District Library

ATTN: ARCHIVES

343 S. Fifth Avenue

Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Postcards received by the project will be compiled into a book, which will then be incorporated into the artists’ books collection in the U-M libraries.

In addition to a digital exhibit, a physical exhibit will be built with the artwork when it safe to do so.

According to the call for submission, the project organizers were inspired by the crisis faced by the United States Postal Service.

View the call for submissions here.