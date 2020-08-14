Virtual ‘Bookin’ it for Kids’ race to benefit Ann Arbor’s Family Learning Institute

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Go for a run and raise money for children’s tutoring services in the Ann Arbor area.

The Family Learning Institute, a nonprofit literacy organization, is hosting its first-ever “Bookin’ it for Kids” virtual walk/run fundraiser.

From Sept. 5 to Oct. 3, participants in the virtual race can complete a 5k or 10k race on their own for a chance to win prizes while helping the organization fulfill its mission to provide free tutoring to Washtenaw County students in grades 2-5.

Money raised by the race will go towards development of FLI’s literacy programs and materials that help children reach grade-level writing and reading proficiency.

With its annual Spelling Bee canceled, the nonprofit wanted to stay connected to the community it serves.

“We want the community to stay connected to FLI and to recognize that we’re still out here trying to do the work that we’ve been doing for years meeting the needs of kids that are struggling learners,” said Family Learning Institute Executive Director Sharine Buddin. “But we’ve had to do it a different way and we’ve had to reinvent what FLI is doing based on the needs of the kids in our community.”

The organization started virtual tutoring services to help students during the COVID-19 pandemic. Buddin said it plans to provide virtual one-on-one and small group tutoring but will also work with the Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti Public School districts to best fit the needs of the communities.

With fewer university students returning to the area, Buddin said that FLI is also looking for volunteers for the upcoming school year. Volunteers should be passionate about working with children, have some tech skills or a background in education.

Registration for “Bookin’it” costs $35 for adults and $25 for runners aged 12-17. Runners below the age of 12 can participate for free.

Registration includes a T-shirt and participation medal. Register here.

Runners can also submit photos in different categories like “Most Unique Race Route” and “Best Outfit” for the chance to win gift cards from companies, including Zingerman’s and Ann Arbor Running Company.

Learn more about Family Learning Institute at familylearninginstitute.org