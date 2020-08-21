University of Michigan launches COVID-19 dashboard

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Students and community members can now check for updates regarding coronavirus (COVID-19) on the University of Michigan Ann Arbor campus through a new COVID Dashboard.

Developed by U-M School of Public Health and Information and Technology Services faculty and staff, the dashboard shares updates about the state of COVID-19 on campus. Data about the number of tests and cases since March 8 is included, as well as information about positivity rates, isolation numbers and state or regional trends.

Information is pulled from University Health Service and Occupational Health Services data but may not include results from campus connected individuals who were tested at non-U-M sites.

Find the COVID Dashboard here.

The university has already said that students must be tested for COVID-19 and cleared before they can return to campus. Students also have a period of “enhanced social distance” before they can return to campus. Students who test positive for COVID-19 or have symptoms will be given a space for isolation or quarantine.

Classes for the fall semester begin Aug. 31 with move-in starting Monday, Aug. 24.

U-M also announced the creation of its own ResponsiBLUE mobile health screening tool for individuals connected to its community. The tool will launch on Aug. 24 and a downloadable mobile app is anticipated.

Read more about ResponsiBLUE here.

