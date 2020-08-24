University of Michigan students begin moving into dorms amid COVID-19 pandemic

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Students and their families headed to the University of Michigan campus on Monday as students start moving in.

Meanwhile, there is concern over parties already spreading coronavirus (COVID-19).

Students from across the state and across the country were moving in on Monday. There were a lot of people wearing masks, but as the university welcomes students back into dorms many are worried about safety.

“Michigan is doing a great job with all the protocols that they’re doing. And they really got the number down and so they’ll keep testing and making everybody follow the rules and making everyone stay safe,” Bill Class, parent of a freshman, said.

The decision to allow in-person learning will be closely watched after other big name schools like Notre Dame and the University of North Carolina sent students home after just a few days.

Michigan’s move in comes the same day as Eastern Michigan University, just seven miles away. Eastern announced its move-in date will be delayed by three weeks and students will be starting the fall semester online.

Students will continue to move in over the next few days.

