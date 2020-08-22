U of M moves ahead with in-person option, online dashboard for reporting cases

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – This past week, Michigan State University joined some other high-profile schools in deciding not to have in-person learning this fall.

The University of Michigan has signaled no intent to abandon plans to have students on campus and in classrooms. There is concern about potential coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreaks, but leadership hopes to stay a step ahead.

READ: MSU housing students frustrated with new plan to hold all classes online

A COVID dashboard was launched on Thursday and tracks the coronavirus back to the beginning of March. The school plans to use it as students return for in-person learning.

There are questions about how effective it will be, especially for cases off campus. So far, it’s done little to tamp down fears before the semester starts.

Cases that are recorded must be reported to University Health Services and the dashboard doesn’t track cases off campus.

READ: Here’s which Michigan colleges will have in-person, online fall classes -- or both

Watch the video above for the full report