Cinnabon, Spirit Halloween among stores returning to Ann Arbor’s Briarwood Mall

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor’s Briarwood Mall is welcoming back returning retailers and is set to add a new sweet spot to Ann Arbor in the fall.

Spooky costume and decorations retailer Spirit Halloween moved into a nearly 15,000 square foot space in the mall’s south side on Aug. 20.

Cinnabon, a national chain known for its cinnamon buns, returned on Aug. 14 with an updated bakery design next to the Briarwood Mall JCPenney.

American Eagle Outfitters unveiled its new conceptual design in the mall’s east wing as its sister store, Aerie, opened on July 24. Both stores sell clothing, accessories and personal care items.

Briarwood Mall will also be adding Livonia-based dessert retailer Tee’licious Dessert Creations Café. The dessert shop will offer cake pops, chocolate covered strawberries as well as other food items in the mall’s dining pavilion.

