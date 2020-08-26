Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation: Tubing prohibited on Argo Cascades starting Friday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Starting Friday, you won’t be able to lazily float along Argo Cascades in your tube, according to Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation.

The department made an announcement Wednesday afternoon that tubing will no longer be permitted in the Argo Cascades section of the Huron River, which wraps around the northeast part of downtown Ann Arbor.

The decision was made to support ordinances and orders made by the City of Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County Health Department.

The City of Ann Arbor ordinance, effective as of Monday, Aug. 24, limited outdoor social gatherings to 25 people and indoor gatherings to 10. It supports a public health emergency order issued on Aug. 20 by Washtenaw County Health Department limiting outdoor gatherings to 25.

“Throughout the pandemic, the liveries have attempted to reduce the number of people on the river through operational means, including limiting the number of reservations and not renting tubes this year,” Josh Landefeld Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation Deputy Manager said in a statement.

“But individuals with their own tubes continue to use the Argo Cascades creating crowds that are not consistent with the current orders.”

Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation staff will work with Ann Arbor Police Department to enforce the new ordinance. Violations are a civil infraction and come with a fine up to $250.

Both the Argo and Gallup liveries will remain open for boat reservations.

