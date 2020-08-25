City of Ann Arbor issues emergency ordinance limiting gatherings, requires face masks

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – With more students headed back to Ann Arbor, an emergency ordinance has been put in place to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.

On Monday night, the Ann Arbor City Council unanimously passed the temporary emergency ordinance, which limits social gatherings and requires face coverings.

The ordinance is effective immediately. Violation is a civil infraction with a fine between $100 and $250.

“The direction that has been established for us by the leadership of the Governor and the leadership of the Health Officer here in Washtenaw County is clear,” said Mayor Christopher Taylor in a statement.

“When you’re outside, wear your mask. When you’re inside, wear your mask. Do not aggregate in groups outside of over 25. Do not aggregate in groups inside of over 10. Wash your hands frequently and do your part to keep our community safe.”

Supporting both state and Washtenaw County orders, the ordinance states indoor gatherings cannot exceed 10 individuals from different households. Outdoor gatherings can not exceed 25.

Exceptions for the limitations include places of worship, polling places, child care centers, schools, community centers and outdoor weddings or funeral services scheduled before the date of the ordinance.

According to the city, individuals must wear a face covering that goes over their nose and mouth in:

Any indoor public place;

Any outdoor place when unable to consistently maintain a distance of six feet or more from persons who are not members of the same household;

While waiting for or riding on public transportation, while in a taxi or ride-sharing vehicle, or when using a private car service as a means of hired transportation.

The ordinance applies to all community members unless they fall into one of the various exceptions which include, but are not limited to:

individuals below the age of five

individuals who can not medically tolerate masks

when eating or drinking at a food service establishment

when communicating with deaf, deafblind, or hard of hearing individuals

when using a private vehicle or home

when voting in an election

when officiating at a place of worship

Read the full ordinance and find the full list of exceptions here.

The ordinance will expire after Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer terminates Michigan’s state of emergency.

