Ann Arbor’s TheRide to start new temporary routes Sunday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority (TheRide) will start its new temporary route plan on Sunday.

The new plan focuses on essential destinations and has an increased frequency of buses on busy routes. Weekend services have been added to specific routes.

TheRide also expanded its FlexRide services to work in areas that are not covered by the new plan. The on-demand service transports users to fixed bus routes.

The new routes will operate from 6 a.m. to 9:15 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 7 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Some routes will run every 15 minutes during peak times.

To aid in efforts curbing the spread of COVID-19, TheRide announced that it has not printed Ride Guides for the temporary plan. Individual route pages are available by request at the Blake Transit Center and the TheRide’s main office at 2700 S. Industrial Hwy.

Community members using the Ypsilanti Transit Center can ask individual drivers for route pages.

Find a summary of the new plan and additional details here.

Over the course of August, TheRide held a series of virtual meetings discussing the changes The temporary route network was announced in July.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the transportation authority limited its services.

