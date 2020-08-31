Ann Arbor’s TheRide: No service on Labor Day

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority has announced it will be suspending services on Monday, Sept. 7 in observance of Labor Day.

The Blake Transit Center and TheRide’s Main Office will also be closed on Labor Day and will reopen when services on TheRide’s new network resume on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

For those needing transportation, the FlexRide and the FlexRide Night and Holiday services will be available. The shared-ride services will take passengers to designated areas in Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

The FlexRide service will work from 6 a.m. to 9:15 p.m. on Labor Day. Reservations can be made by calling 734-794-0377 or through the MODE Car application. Rides cost $1 for adults. Those with designated service passes can ride for free.

Check for FlexRide costs and service areas here.

Reservations for the Late Night and Holiday Service can be made by calling 734-528-5432 or through the MODE Car application.

These are the FlexRide Late Night Service hours during the Labor Day holiday:

8:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6 to 5:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 7

9:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 7 to 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8

Reservations stop after 5:15 a.m. Mondays through Fridays, and at 5 a.m. for trips outside of Ann Arbor. On Saturdays and Sundays, reservations stop after 6:45 a.m., and at 6:30 a.m. for trips outside of Ann Arbor.

The FlexRide Late Night and Holiday Service costs $5 per person. Trips for seniors with an AAATA GoldRide card and persons with disabilities with an A-Ride identification card cost $2.50. Trips for community members with a valid go!pass cost $3.

Check here for Late Night and Holiday costs and a service map.

Masks, social distancing and other safety precautions are required by TheRide. The new network of routes was introduced Aug. 30 to prioritize essential designations and to increase service in busy corridors.

Related:

Ann Arbor’s TheRide to start new temporary routes Sunday