Ann Arbor’s Underground Sounds will move to Main Street

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Downtown Ann Arbor record store Underground Sounds will be moving to Main Street soon.

Currently at 255 E. Liberty St., the record store will move into the empty space left by The Peaceable Kingdom at 210 S. Main St. in October.

Underground Sounds owner Matt Bradish said his lease on the Liberty location will be up and that moving to Main Street will allow for better exposure.

The new spot will increase the number of people he can have in the store from four to 10, and will give him space to spread out his inventory of music.

Bradish said the new space will also allow the record store to rearrange its displays so that they are easier to browse while customers stay socially distant.

He said there may also be in-store performances when it is safe to do so.

Visitors to the new location will also get a glimpse of Ann Arbor history. Inside the Main Street space is a mural of Gambrinus, a European cultural figure celebrated as the icon of joviality and beer. The mural dates back to 1880 and was rediscovered in 2019.

The new location also has a fairy door.

Learn more about Underground Sounds here.