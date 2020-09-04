Fourth annual Tech Talk goes virtual on Sept. 25

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – This fall, Ann Arbor SPARK will present its fourth annual Tech Talk as part of the a2Tech360 series of events. The free virtual program features inspiring TED-style talks from some of Ann Arbor’s most interesting and impactful business leaders.

Presenters will offer origin stories, behind-the-scenes accounts of the technologies being developed in the region and how our speakers have achieved success in their careers.

“The Ann Arbor region remains a community that exhibits innovation and we’re committed to sharing those inspirational stories regardless of the obstacles resulting from the pandemic,” said Paul Krutko, Ann Arbor SPARK’s president and CEO. “We promise this year’s Talks will be as thought-provoking in a virtual format as they would be if we were sitting together in a theater, live.”

This year’s Tech Talk speakers are:

Robert Alexander, CEO and co-founder, AuraLab

Jasmine Burns, Head of People, Censys

Rachel Cash, founder and CEO, Elroi

Hien Lam, Chief Prophesy Fulfiller, Huck Finch

Tara Lanigan, Director of Policy and Advocacy, May Mobility

Brandon Martin, founder, Reaction Technologies

John Mclaughlin, Senior Director and Ann Arbor site leader, KLA Corporation

Mitchell Rohde, CEO and co-founder, Quantum Signal AI

Susan Wagner, Vice President of Global Facilities and Real Estate, KLA Corporation

While there is no cost to attend Tech Talk, registration is required to receive a link to the broadcast. To register, or for more information, visit a2Tech360.com/TechTalk.

Immediately following Tech Talk is the final installment of Invest360, a new addition to the a2Tech360 series of events. A four-part mini-series event, Invest360 is embedded in the programming of the Michigan Angel Summit, Mobility Summit, and MI-HQ’s Tech on the Edge.

During each of the Invest360 information technology, mobility and healthcare sessions, one company will be chosen by a panel of judges to receive a $50,000 prize. These three chosen companies will then virtually pitch after Tech Talk for the chance to win the People’s Choice vote and an additional $50,000.

Related: Ann Arbor SPARK adds new Invest360 Investor Showcase to a2Tech360 Events

At 1 p.m., A2 Tech Trek and Mobility Row attendees will be able to virtually explore more than 50 tech-defining companies from the Ann Arbor region. Job seekers are encouraged to sign up for the job seeker trek for an opportunity to meet with hiring companies in the area.

More information on the entire a2Tech360 program is online: a2Tech360.com

About Ann Arbor SPARK

Ann Arbor SPARK, a non-profit organization, is advancing the region by encouraging and supporting business acceleration, attraction and retention. The organization identifies and meets the needs of business at every stage, from startups to large organizations. Ann Arbor SPARK collaborates with business, academic, government, and community investor partners. For more information, please call (734) 761-9317 or visit www.AnnArborUSA.org.