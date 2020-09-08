Ann Arbor’s CTN receives numerous honors for excellence in media creation

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Community Television Network of Ann Arbor has received several “Philo” honors for its work in public, educational and government access TV.

Named after the father of modern television, Philo T. Farnsworth, the awards are given to those recognized for further developing the use of television and promoting the use of media in communities.

The awards are granted by the Alliance for Community Media - Central States Region, a nonprofit, national membership organization committed to assuring access to electronic media.

CTN and Ann Arbor Public School programs also received nominations for 2020 Philo Excellence Awards in the categories of Excellence in Animation -Cutting, Excellence Directing, Best Series Program and Best in Show.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Here’s the list of honors:

CTN First Place Honors

Comedy/Humor (Professional Division) -- An Ann Arbor Christmas Story by Nathan Johnson

Interview Talk Show (Professional Division) -- Adventures in Parenthood by Dana Denha and Melissa Bondy

Ann Arbor Public Schools First Place Honors

Empowerment/Inspirational (Professional Division) -- A2 Engage - Volume III with Scott Nadeau Video and Internet Stuff, LLC.

Political Awareness (Professional Division) -- AAPS 2019 Bond Informational Video with Scott Nadeau Video and Internet Stuff, LLC.

Ann Arbor Public Schools Finalist Honors

Documentary (Professional Division) -- A2 Engage - Volume III with Scott Nadeau Video and Internet Stuff, LLC.

CTN Public Access Producers First Place Honors

Children’s Programming (Non Professional) -- Ants, Polyglot Theatre (Australia) Ann Arbor Summer Festival by David Chappell

Interview Talk Show (Non Professional) -- Ann Arbor Tonight Episode 18 by Zach Damon

Undeserved Voices (Non Professional) -- Ann Arbor Tonight Episode 18 by Zach Damon

CTN will join other award winners on Oct. 29 for a virtual Philo Festival of Media Arts.

Catch CTN programming online through YouTube or on community television channels.