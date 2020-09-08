Argo Park, Gallup Park canoe liveries temporarily closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Argo Park and Gallup Park canoe liveries closed on Monday after an employee received a COVID-19 positive test result.

According to the City of Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation, the employee was pre-symptomatic while working at the liveries on Aug. 29, Sept. 5 and Sept. 6.

The city has not identified any instance of the employee having close contact with the public, according to the release.

Liveries employees have been required to wear masks and follow other safety protocols. The Argo and Gallup facilities will undergo a disinfectant cleaning.

Community members who visited the Argo or Gallup canoe liveries between Aug. 29 and Sept. 6 are asked to self-monitor for any COVID-19 symptoms. These symptoms include fever higher than 100 degrees, shortness of breath, sore throat, severe tiredness/fatigue, cough, muscle aches, loss of taste or smell, runny nose or congestion, diarrhea or decreased appetite.

Individuals with concerns should seek advice from a medical professional or by leaving a voicemail with the Washtenaw County Health Department.

Updates regarding new information will be shared through the city’s website and social media pages.

This is the second time the canoe liveries have temporarily closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19. From July 7-20 the canoe liveries were temporarily closed after two employees received positive COVID-19 test results. The employees were acquaintances outside of their work at the liveries and the instance was deemed a “low-risk event” by the Washtenaw County Health Department.

