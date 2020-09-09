United Way of Washtenaw County hosts 21 Day Equity challenge

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Commit to deepening an understanding of inequality and racism with the 21 Day Equity Challenge by United Way of Washtenaw County.

The challenge takes participants through the history and impacts of racism in the state of Michigan and how it has influenced the lives of residents.

The organization is inviting community members to spent time each day exploring resources and tools for taking action for racial equity.

The 21 Day Equity Challenge runs Sept. 8-27.

Here’s how it works:

Community members can sign up here.

Every day, UWWC sents out an email to challenge participants with a prompt including readings, videos and/or podcasts.

Participants spend time reflecting on the materials provided and engage friends and family in discussions. An activity log can be used to remember or respond to particular prompts.

Reflections can be shared online using the hashtags #miequitychallenge and #UWWCequity.

Through the challenge website UWWC president and chief executive officer Pam Smith and United Way board chair Linda Koos shared the organization’s hope that by 2030, a community member’s zip code would not determine their opportunities.

For those who miss an email, check here for the prompt catalog.

The challenge is done in partnership with other United Way organizations across Michigan in light of recent data regarding Michigan households who are working but struggle to make ends meet.

Learn more about the 21 Day Equity Challenge at uwwashtenaw.org/equity-michigan.