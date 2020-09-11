Meri Lou Murray Recreation Center in Ann Arbor to reopen Tuesday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Doors to the Meri Lou Murray Recreation Center will reopen on Tuesday.

Only members will be allowed to use the facility, according to a release by Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation Commission.

The center will operate at 25% of its capacity, which is around 114 people. The weight room, cardio room, track and gymnasium will have individual capacity limits.

According to a release, members will be required to sign in and out, provide a number for contact tracing, wear masks except when in the pool, and will not have access to locker rooms.

Members must bring their own equipment for scheduled activities, including pickleball and badminton.

Four lanes of the pool will be open at one time and must be reserved in advance. Only one person is allowed in each lap lane for time slots of 45 minutes. Locker room showers will be available to swimmers.

“While patrons of the facility may experience some delayed access to areas of the building or even to the building itself during our busiest times, we will be tracking this information so that we can encourage our members with more flexible schedules to choose alternative times”, said Diane Carr, Meri Lou Murray Recreation Center superintendent in the release.

Staff will also use extra safety precautions, including a flagging system, to identify equipment that needs additional cleaning.

The recreation center will have limited hours from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays for extra cleaning.

The Meri Lou Murray Recreation Center is at 2960 Washtenaw Ave.