Regional companies celebrated for remarkable growth at annual a2Tech360 FastTrack Awards

ANN ARBOR – Kicking off a2Tech360, Ann Arbor SPARK presented its 22nd annual FastTrack Awards to 19 companies located in Washtenaw and Livingston counties. More than half of the 2020 FastTrack Award recipients were multiple-year winners.

“During this time when most headlines focus on business uncertainty, it’s gratifying to honor these companies for their impressive and consistent growth,” said Paul Krutko, president and CEO of Ann Arbor SPARK.

“After more than two decades, we have presented 303 FastTrack Awards to 123 fast-growing companies from Washtenaw County and this year, we are excited to add three Livingston County organizations to the ranks.”

FastTrack Awards are presented to companies with consistent and substantial records of growth. Recipients of this year’s awards were required to have revenue of at least $100,000 in 2016, with an average growth of at least 20 percent for the following three years. Rehmann is the 2020 Ann Arbor SPARK FastTrack Awards accounting partner and verified all of the award applications.

FastTrack Award winners were recognized on Friday, September 18, during a virtual celebration and supported by presenting sponsor Northstar Bank.

One-year award winners

Great Lakes GrowthWorks, LLC is a strategy and innovation consulting firm that helps organizations navigate disruption and leverage opportunities for growth.

The Hartland Area Chamber of Commerce proudly servesits business members with information, support, and networking opportunities.

KW Corporation is a nation-wide technology implementation contractor specializing in network hardware infrastructure and security solutions.

Metric Marketing is a leading digital marketing agency specializing in website design, SEO, content marketing, graphic design, and social media.

MI-HQ is a high-energy, cooperative entrepreneurial community with 160,000+ square feet on Ann Arbor’s westside.

New Eagle specializes in mechatronic controls, which are the electronic brains that drive mechanical systems.

Rydberg Technologies, Inc. conducts research, development, and manufacturing of quantum sensing and measurement devices and components.

Thriving Minds Behavioral Health is a psychology clinic helping children, adults, couples, and families.

Workit Health, a graduate of the SPARK Central Innovation Center, is a virtual clinic dedicated to medically assisted treatment and online therapy for substance use disorder.

Two-year award winners

Ann Arbor T-shirt Company LLC is a screen print and embroidery shop producing about 2 million garments per year out of its Maple Rd. factory.

DaySmart Software provides business software for entrepreneurs to grow their business, backed by a Michigan support team dedicated to client success.

SwiftBio develops and commercializes NGS Library Prep Kits that enable technologies for genomics, translational, and clinical research.

The Really Useful Information Company (TRUiC) is a media company that helps people start their own business by providing simple guides and tools.

Four-year award winners

Beal Properties LLC provides property management services, specializing in complex assignments and has extensive experience in all types of real estate types.

Torrent Consulting is a Platinum Salesforce Partner with a mission to serve by producing world-class work, raise up leaders, and make a positive impact in the world

Five-year award winner

DocNetwork is the leading electronic health record system for camps, childcare, and schools.

Seven-year award winner

Human Element is an Ann Arbor-based eCommerce solutions provider that is focused on users, rooted in technology and leading brands to lasting success.

Eight-year award winner

Oxford Companies is rooted in acquiring, managing, leasing, and constructing commercial and multifamily properties in the Ann Arbor area.

Thirteen-year award winner