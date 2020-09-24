Ann Arbor YMCA to extend facility hours starting Monday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – You can now spend more time at the Y.

Having begun its phased reopening plan with the reopening of its downtown Ann Arbor facility last week, the Ann Arbor YMCA will extend its hours of operation starting Monday, Sept. 28.

Currently, the facility is only open to members during select times. Members can make reservations to use the Y’s indoor and outdoor wellness areas, basketball courts and running track online.

The new hours will be:

Monday – Friday: 7 a.m.-1 p.m., 4-8 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sunday: closed

Lap lanes at the YMCA aquatics center will be open during some of the times but specific details have not been released.

YMCA members will undergo mandatory health checks before their reserved times and must be masked in the facilty.

Learn more about the Ann Arbor YMCA phased opening plan at www.annarborymca.org/reopening.

The YMCA is also offering YMCA Learning Labs for children kindergarten through third grade attending virtual school.

Ann Arbor YMCA is at 400 W. Washington St.

