Celebrate National Coffee Day with these four Ann Arbor coffee roasters

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – It’s National Coffee Day!

Celebrate coffee while supporting local by stopping at one of these Ann Arbor businesses to pick up a cup of joe, a fancy latte, or buy a bag of beans.

Here are four places where you can pick up some beans this week:

Family-owned-and-operated, the father-son duo that created 19 Drips have used their connections to bring green Ethiopian coffee beans to their Ann Arbor third wave cafe. In 2019, they told us that they use a Detroit-based roaster, another father-son duo, for all of their roasting needs.

The Ann Arbor westside cafe has reduced capacity for in-house coffee consumption, but 19 Drips offers curbside pick up and delivery services. Order coffee beans by calling the cafe.

Feeling over-caffeinated? Try the cafe’s Adeni tea paired with a Honeycomb pastry.

Current Cafe Hours: 8 a.m - 5 p.m., daily

Address: 2263 W. Liberty St.

Iconic in the Ann Arbor coffee scene, RoosRoast has been slinging coffee, roasting beans and keeping coffee drinkers caffeinated for years. Learn the stories behind why all RoosRoast roasts have fun names while ordering bags of beans, Roos merch and coffee paraphernalia online.

Pick up a cup of Lobster Butter Love (no, there aren’t any lobsters or butter in it) or cold brew at the Rosewood location take out window.

Current Cafe Hours: Rosewood: 8 a.m - 4 p.m every day; Liberty is closed

Address: 1155 Rosewood St., Ste B

Located at the vertex of Washtenaw Avenue and South University Avenue, the Ann Arbor brand strives for zero waste and is known for flash-chilled brews and coffee flights. From Colombian to Tanzania Peaberry beans, Vertex hosts a variety of beans in its cafe and online.

Looking for more? Vertex also offers bamboo utensils, stickers, gift cards, and filters at its online shop.

The cafe delivers and ships on Tuesdays.

Current Cafe Hours: 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

Address: 1335 S. University Ave.

A wholesale roaster, Zingerman’s Coffee Company supplies beans to local cafes, restaurants and businesses. It also offers coffee and espresso drinks as well as teas at its Ann Arbor cafe.

Order online through Snackpass, Grub Hub, Zingerman’s Mail Order or through Square here.

Hesitant to buy online? Pick up bags of beans at Plum Market, Rock Paper Scissors and other shops around Ann Arbor. Find a list of locations here.

Current Cafe Hours: 7 a.m. – 4 p.m., every day

Address: 3723 Plaza Dr.