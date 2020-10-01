Ann Arbor Film Festival extends call for entries for 59th season

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Film Festival announced it has extended its call for entries for the 59th festival until Oct. 15.

In order to welcome more diverse voices to its lineup, the festival is offering a $20 submission fee discount for BIPOC filmmakers -- the same discount it offers its alumni.

According to its website, AAFF seeks films and videos that “demonstrate a high regard for the moving image as an experimental art form, no matter the genre."

Works that have been submitted in the past cannot be re-entered. The festival accepts both short and feature-length films. Shorts cannot exceed 59 minutes. Feature films should run 60 minutes or more.

Only digital files will be accepted since the festival will be running virtually. Non-English films should come with English subtitles. Work must have been completed within the last three years, and works in progress are juried in the same pool as other entries.

Feature submissions are $70 per film and shorts submissions are $60 per film.

Click here to apply.

The 59th AAFF will be held online from March 23-28, 2021.

Have questions? Contact submissions@aafilmfest.org.