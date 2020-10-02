AmazonSmile names Ann Arbor one of the most charitable US cities

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor is the fifth most charitable city in the United States.

Tree Town has found itself smack dab in the middle of AmazonSmile’s new list of cities that generate the most donations, per capita.

“Donations from AmazonSmile have resulted in hundreds of thousands of charities expanding their meaningful work across global communities making a difference in people’s lives,” Consumer Engagement at Amazon Vice President Llew Mason said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to have given over $215 million on behalf of customers to the causes they care about most.”

AmazonSmile is a donation program set up by online retail giant, Amazon. Through the program, the AmazonSmile Foundation donates 0.5% of the price of eligible purchases to a charity of their choosing. AmazonSmile partners with over a million 501(c)(3) public charitable organizations.

More than $215 million globally has been donated by the program since its launch in 2013.

The other top ten includes:

Boulder, Colorado

Alexandria, Virginia

Seattle, Washington

Orlando, Florida

Berkeley, California

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Portland, Oregon

Knoxville, Tennessee

Bend, Oregon

