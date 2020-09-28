Amazon to hold Prime Day in mid-October after canceling event due to COVID-19 pandemic

Amazon has rescheduled its annual Prime Day for mid-October after the company canceled the event due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Prime Day was originally supposed to be in July, but it was postponed. This will be the first time Amazon holds the sales event in the fall.

Prime Day will not run from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14 this year. The announcement comes after other major retailers revealed plans to offer holiday deals earlier, even in October, to help cut down on crowds in November and December.

Target announced Monday it will also hold a two-day sale event on the same dates.

Amazon started Prime Day in 2015. It has since become one of the company’s biggest shopping days, since it offers some of its deepest discounts of the year.

Amazon also sees it as a way to get more people to sign up for its Prime membership, since only those paying $12.99 a month or $119 a year can access the deals.

The company said Amazon Prime members in 19 countries will get access to deals this year, including two new ones: Brazil and Turkey. It already held Prime Day in India this summer.

