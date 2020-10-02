Ann Arbor-based Adaptive Energy donates PPE ahead of election

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Adaptive Energy, an Ann Arbor fuel-cell manufacturer turned personal protective equipment manufacturer, has donated PPE to the Michigan Department of State ahead of the November election.

The $57,000 donation comes in the form of hand sanitizer, touchless door openers and face shields for polling places and election offices.

“It’s important to us as a local business to do our part for our community and help our fellow citizens remain safe during this pandemic,” said Adaptive Energy chief executive officer Michael Edison in a release. “Our hope is that more people will turn out to vote if they know that proper precautions, like having hand sanitizing liquid available, are being taken.”

The PPE is intended to help protect election workers and voters who visit polling places and election offices from the coronavirus (COVID-19).

In March, the fuel-cell manufacturer switched to making PPE with its 30 members team in Ann Arbor. Edison and Adaptive Energy owner Ranvir Gujral established Arbor Apothecary to make intubation boxes and medical face shields.

The company has since produced, distributed or donated more than 50 million pieces of PPE.

