Ann Arbor District Library expands services in October

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Ann Arbor District Library is expanding its public services during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Although it’s closed to in-person book browsing, the library system has been offering contactless services, digital community events and virtual services over the past months.

AADL will roll out more services for patron use throughout October.

Here are some of the updated services:

No Computer Help Line

Patrons without computers can call or text 734-327-4200 to get help with essential tasks.

Art Print and Tools

Art prints and smaller tools from AADL’s massive collection will start circulating. Sadly, oversize games won’t make an appearance until 2021.

Traverwood and Westgate Lockers

Library patrons who can’t make it to AADL branches during open hours can now request items to be placed in one of 20 lockers at the Traverwood branch. Twenty more lockers will be available at the Westgate branch in the fall. The Pittsfield and Malletts Creek branches already offer locker pickup services.

Printout Pickups

Those without a printer can now use the AADL’s, but remotely. Items to be printed can be uploaded to https://aadl.org/printing. Printouts can be picked up at AADL branch locations. Same day printouts are not available but most orders can be available the next weekday.

Shelf Service

Patrons who aren’t quite sure what they want can now let AADL staff browse for them. Fill out a Shelf Service request and staff will fill up a bag based on what is in the request.

Bookable Zoom Meeting Rooms

No Zoom account? No problem. The AADL is now offering bookable Zoom meeting rooms so meetings don’t have to be cut short. Online meeting rooms can be booked for up to 2 hours for up to 1,000 attendees.

The library system will also resume using the MeLCat service which brings in books from other libraries in Michigan.

Patrons can also access the New York Times online with their AADL card.

Community members visiting the five libraries to pick up items will also be able to look at community news bulletin boards and will find resource periodicals back in library lobbies, including AAATA The Ride bus schedules.

Find the full update here.