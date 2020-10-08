Ann Arbor City Clerk’s Office extends hours in October

ANN ARBOR – With the general election just 26 days away, the Ann Arbor City Clerk’s office announced it will be open extended hours every Wednesday through the end of the month.

Wednesday hours at Larcom City Hall are now 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents can visit the clerk’s office to register to vote, receive and return absentee ballots.

The clerk’s office will also be open on the last two Saturdays of the month (Oct. 24 and 31) from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Larcom City Hall is at 301 E. Huron St.

Also new this year, the city clerk’s office has set up a satellite office at the University of Michigan Museum of Art. All residents are welcome to visit the office located inside the first floor Stenn Gallery at 525 S. State St.

For more information about voting in Ann Arbor, visit the city’s election website.

