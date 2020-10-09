Tee’Licious Dessert Creations opens in Ann Arbor’s Briarwood Mall

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Have a sweet tooth? Stop by Ann Arbor’s latest dessert spot.

Based in Southeast Michigan, Tee’Licious Dessert Creations has brought its chocolate-covered grapes and chocolate heels to Ann Arbor.

Owned by T’Andra Reeves, the dessert spot opened on Oct. 1 as the company’s second location.

Shurlene “Babycakes” Stewart, Reeves' mother, said that visitors to the Ann Arbor location can expect to see a menu of confections like chocolate-covered strawberries, bacon, pretzels and chips.

The new Tee’Licious location will also offer rotating flavors of chocolate-dipped fruits, gourmet apples, parfaits, sweet treats and customizable chocolate high heels.

Stewart said crepes, which are offered at the Livonia Tee’Licious location, won’t be at the new Briarwood shop but her daughter is planning on offering sandwiches along with her desserts.

Steward said that customers can call ahead of their visit if they are curious about what is currently available. Chocolate flavors rotate depending on the season and holidays.

“We do offer samples,” Stewart said, adding that the company is known for its chocolate-covered grapes, which get a lot of attention. “That is such a novelty. Most people have never heard of it.”

The dessert company also offers catering services.

Reeves started Tee’Licious five years ago in Taylor. The family-owned-and-operated company moved to Livonia’s Laurel Park Place two years ago.

Stewart said the new location is exciting as Briarwood is a busier mall and Ann Arborites are still getting to know the dessert company.

Mall patrons can visit during mall hours of operation as well as from noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Tee’Licious Dessert Creations is at 100 Briarwood Cir, in the Briarwood Mall Dining Pavilion.