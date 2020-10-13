LoanSense to host free student debt, mortgage loans webinar Oct. 22

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ypsilanti-based LoanSense has partnered with loan officer JoJo Dries to help community members learn how their student loans are preventing them from qualifying for a home loan.

At noon on Oct. 22, individuals can attend the free “When your Student Loans Disqualify you from a Home Loan: Answers and Solutions” webinar to figure out how student loans impact homeownership.

The webinar will be part seminar, part Q&A session so attendees are encouraged to bring questions.

“As a loan officer, I am always looking for new ways to help my clients. I am thrilled to work with LoanSense in providing solutions to Michigan student debt holders, and help place them with the right student loan solution; which will, in turn, allow them to obtain the mortgage loan catered to their needs,” said Dries, a licensed loan officer who has worked in the finance industry for over 20 years.

“This educational webinar will provide solutions and we are thrilled to help local clients either get into the home of their dreams or refinance into a home mortgage with better terms.”

The virtual event will be held over Zoom.

Sign up by emailing Dries at jojo@jojodries.com or by calling 734-385-6170.

LoanSense has been using customized solutions to help student loan borrowers qualify for mortgages by acting as a personalized student loan advisor.