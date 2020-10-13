61ºF

All About Ann Arbor

Submit your pictures to the A4 Fall Photo Challenge

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, Fall, Contests, Photo Challenge, Live In The D, Washtenaw County
Send us your best fall photos.
Send us your best fall photos. (All About Ann Arbor)

ANN ARBOR – Our annual Fall Photo Challenge is back!

The fall colors are close to peak and we want to see your best shots around Tree Town. Whether you stopped on Huron River Drive to see the trees along the river or snapped a shot in your own backyard, we want to see the moments you’ve captured this season.

Submit as many photos as you want through Thursday, Oct. 22. The winners will be selected next week and will be featured on Local 4′s morning show Live in the D.

Here’s a look at last year’s winners.

Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: