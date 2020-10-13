Submit your pictures to the A4 Fall Photo Challenge

ANN ARBOR – Our annual Fall Photo Challenge is back!

The fall colors are close to peak and we want to see your best shots around Tree Town. Whether you stopped on Huron River Drive to see the trees along the river or snapped a shot in your own backyard, we want to see the moments you’ve captured this season.

Submit as many photos as you want through Thursday, Oct. 22. The winners will be selected next week and will be featured on Local 4′s morning show Live in the D.

Here’s a look at last year’s winners.

