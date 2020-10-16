Ann Arbor Art Center opens registration for virtual art classes this fall

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ready to move into a new quarantine hobby? Pick up a new art form or sharpen your skills.

The Ann Arbor Art Center has opened up registration for its fall schedule of virtual art classes.

Classes and workshops range from creative collage creation to botanical illustrations to Gouache painting and are intended for aspiring artists of all ages.

Registration costs between $25 to $255 depending on the course. Some classes require additional supplies and classes or workshops are held through Zoom.

Here’s what you can sign up for:

Kids & Teens

Comics Academy with Jerzy Drozd

Tuesdays, Oct. 13 - Dec. 8

Students will work with artist Jerzy Drozd to make comic characters, comic-making activities and the core principles of visual storytelling.

Teen Acrylic Painting

Tuesdays, Oct. 27 - Dec. 8

Teens will learn strategies for using acrylic paints, increase their understanding of color theory and practice their skills through activities and projects. This class is for teens ages 13-17.

Youth Drawing Studio

Wednesdays, Oct. 28 - Dec. 9

Children ages 8-12 can learn the basics of perspective, color and design principles with instructor Jean Spindler.

Teen Portrait Drawing

Thursdays, Oct. 29 - Dec. 10

Teens ages 13 to 17 will explore realistic portraits by using various activities and tools to develop their own style in a six-session course.

Tiny Monsters

Friday, Oct. 30

Young children between the ages five and older can sculpt a series of monsters in polymer clay during this one-day workshop. Each registration comes with one supply kit to be picked up at A2AC.

Tiny Foods

Friday, Nov. 13

Tiny artists age five and older can make itty-bitty versions of their favorite foods with polymer clay. Young children will need the help of a parent. Supplies are included in the price of the workshop.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Adult

Botanical Illustration

Mondays, Oct. 19 - Nov. 30

Students of this class will learn about historical references, basic botany and illustration techniques while developing their skills.

Watercolor Landscapes

Wednesdays, Oct. 21 - Dec. 2

Aspiring artists wishing to bring the outside in will be able to create landscapes at their own skill level.

Intro to Watercolor

Wednesdays, Oct. 21 - Dec. 2

Participants will learn about mixing, color theory and perspective among other things. The class will include live demonstrations of techniques and instructor feedback.

The class will also be held on Fridays from Oct. 23 - Dec. 4 at a different time.

Acrylic Painting for Beginners

Thursdays, Oct. 22 - Dec. 3

Community members new to acrylic painting will learn the foundations of painting, tone, shading and techniques.

Beginning Drawing

Fridays, Oct. 23 - Dec. 4

Through this course, adults interested in learning the fundamentals of drawing will focus on analyzing form, composition, light and shadow as well as different drawing techniques.

Creative Collage

Thursdays, Oct. 29 - Nov. 19

This class will go over different techniques including paper making, simple paintings, transferring images and combining materials.

Experiments and Expressions in Watercolor

Tuesday, Nov. 3 - Thursday, Nov. 5

Students will explore watercolor basics and unconventional methods with instructor Jennifer Belair Sakarian.

Painting with Texture

Thursdays, Nov. 19 - Dec. 17

A 4-week class, students will explore incorporating texture into their painting by experimenting with techniques.

Linocut Printing at Home

Tuesday, Nov. 10 - Thursday, Nov. 12

Beginners to relief printmaking can anticipate making images on linoleum while learning about printing, safety, carving techniques and image transfer.

Gelli Printed Collage

Monday, Dec. 4 - Wednesday, Dec. 7

Instructed by Tricia Hampo, students will learn about creating monoprints with a gelli plate, creating texture and other fun techniques.

Colored Pastel Workshop

Monday, Dec. 7 - Tuesday, Dec. 8

Participants of this two-day workshop with Blythe Miles will be introduced to color theory and color mixing using chalk pastels.

Basics of Gouache Painting

Monday, Dec. 14 - Wednesday, Dec. 16

Adult students will learn the basics of painting with gouache, an opaque watercolor paint, used in illustrated posters

If classes and workshops aren’t what you’re looking for, A2AC is also offering private ceramic studio options for one-on-one and small group sessions. Those experienced with ceramics can sign up for one of five separate independent studio groups that meet weekly between Oct. 19 and Nov. 21.