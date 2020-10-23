62ºF

A4 Fall Photo Challenge 2020: The Winners

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, Contests, Fall Photo Challenge, Fall, Nature, Photography, Washtenaw County, Huron River, Ann Arbor Parks, Gallup Park, University of Michigan, Wildlife
"Easy like a Sunday morning trail walk." (Marie S.)

ANN ARBOR – We asked our readers to share their best fall photos this year as the leaves approached peak color in the area.

From river scenes to canopies of colorful leaves, furry friends and long drives, we have really enjoyed pouring through all of your entries that remind us why this is our favorite season. Thank you to all who entered.

The winning photos will be featured Friday on Local 4′s Live in the D that airs at 10 a.m.

Here are the winners.

"The Huron River, Delhi Metropark." (Darcel D.)
"Heartwarming city canopies at the U-M School of Education." (Tanvi S.)
"Along Stein Road." (Benita M.)
"Hudson Mills Metropark in Dexter." (Debra B.)
"Orange Marshmallows at Island Drive Apartments." (Tanvi S.)
"Birds landing at Gallup Park." (Karen E.)
"A fall day at Ann Arbor's North Campus." (Isha G.)
"Tunnel of trees in Huron Metroparks." (Karen E.)
"Still hanging around." (Vivian S.)

Happy fall!

