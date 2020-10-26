Kerrytown District KindleFest canceled over pandemic concerns

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – This year’s KindleFest has been canceled due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns, according to a message on the Kerrytown District Association website.

Typically occurring on the first Friday of December, the annual event has been running since 2009. It is hosted by the Kerrytown District Association and brings artisans, vendors and hundreds of attendees to the Ann Arbor Farmers Market for a traditional German-inspired outdoor Christkindlmarkt.

In addition to artisan and crafted goods, the evening KindleFest is known for traditional foods, mulled wine, music and a visit by Santa. As part of the event, downtown businesses in the area stay open late into the evening.

“Our members encourage you to stay safe during this unprecedented time!," states the website. "Although KindleFest will not take place this year, you can bet that creative Ann Arbor shopkeepers and restaurants will come together to offer safe, fun & festive ways for you to support your favorite local businesses while checking things off your holiday lists.

Watch for information from all 4 downtown districts in the coming weeks.”

The festival is anticipated to resume Dec. 3, 2021.

