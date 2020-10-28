Ann Arbor’s Wild Swan Theater to have Halloween variety show Wednesday night

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Wild Swan Theater has put together a Halloween-themed variety show for Ann Arbor families.

Starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, the children’s theater will host its free Halloween Variety Hour through Facebook Live.

The 30-minute family-friendly show will include scenes from Wild Swan’s “Adventures with Owl”, stories and poetry performed by Wild Swan performers Sandy Ryder, Hilary Cohen, Meghan VanArsdalen, Hannah Schweitzer and LeAnn Brunner.

After the live performance, the show can be watched on the Wild Swan Facebook page.

Although the doors to its theater closed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Wild Swan entertained audiences in July with a virtual series of 30-minute variety shows.

Find out more about Wild Swan Theater here.