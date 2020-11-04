United Way of Washtenaw County invests additional $60K in local organizations during pandemic

ANN ARBOR – United Way of Washtenaw County has announced a new grant round totaling $69,000 for local organizations meeting critical needs of community members impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest rounds are in addition to the $90,000 that was previously granted through UWWC’s COVID-19 Recovery Fund. The total amount invested by UWWC is area relief and recovery efforts is $1.2 million.

Its Recovery Fund was launched to help local organizations help those most in need during the pandemic -- particularly those who have lost income or employment as a result of the health crisis. UWWC has also continued to offer supports for children K-12 to continue their education.

Organizations that received funding in this round:

Avalon Housing/Gruner Consulting

Barrier Busters

Bottles and Backpacks

Nonprofit Enterprise at Work

Parkridge Community Center

Women’s Center of SE Michigan

“We continue to prioritize response efforts that attend to the racialized impacts of the pandemic on communities of color," Pam Smith, CEO of United Way, said in a statement. "This round of grants prioritized K-12 education supports to ensure continuity of learning for local children, financial stability for people that identify as women, and providing support to local nonprofit leaders who are delivery essential services at this time. "

UWWC recently received a $500,000 state grant from the Michigan Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities to help disperse its COVID-19 Relief Funding.

