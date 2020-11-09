Ann Arbor District Library’s Tiny Expo goes online this year

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Already trying to find the perfect present? Ann Arbor District Library can help.

Every year the library system holds its annual Tiny Expo in the lobby of its downtown branch. This year, the expo is going virtual so that shoppers can fill up their stockings from home while supporting local artisans.

Starting on Monday, the indie handcraft online expo will bring together more than 50 artists who have sold their wares at the expo previously.

Items range from vegan soaps and baby garments to crochet stuffed animals and wearable pop art.

The virtual showcase will go through December.

Check out crafters representing various arts and disciplines including:

apparel

fiber arts

health and beauty

ceramics

home goods

jewelry

paper goods

sewn goods

toys and kids items

Learn more about the handicraft expo through the Tiny Expo website or Facebook page.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!