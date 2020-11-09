Boy Scouts to help unload groceries at Ann Arbor food drive on Saturday

ANN ARBOR – Members of the local Boy Scout Troop 27 will be on hand Saturday at the St. Francis Parish Food Drive to help donors move groceries from their cars to the church from 2-6 p.m.

Members of the National Eagle Scout Association NESA Alumni of Michigan will also be on site. Scouts will be in uniform at the front of the church for those who need assistance.

The St. Francis Parish Food Drive is running now through Sunday. Donations are still needed and will be delivered on Sunday afternoon to the following organizations:

Hope Clinic

Catholic Social Services at Northside Community Center

Foundations Preschool of Ann Arbor

Corpus Christi Parish in Detroit

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

To sign up to make deliveries to these organizations on Sunday, click here.

Food donations can be made to the church food box near the main door 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information about the food drive, and to see the complete list of non-perishable foods and household items that are needed, click here.

To make a donation online, click here.

St. Francis of Assisi Parish is at 2250 E. Stadium Blvd.