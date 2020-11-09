73ºF

All About Ann Arbor

Boy Scouts to help unload groceries at Ann Arbor food drive on Saturday

St. Francis Parish Food Drive runs through Sunday

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, Food Bank, Food Drive, St. Francis of Assisi Parish Ann Arbor, Boy Scouts, Boy Scouts Troop 27 Ann Arbor, Organization, Nonprofit Organization, Donation, Donor, Groceries, Food, Food Insecurity, Washtenaw County
In this Sunday, March 29, 2020, photo, groceries loaded in plastic bags are seen after a shopping trip in Portland, Ore. Just weeks earlier, cities and even states across the U.S. were busy banning straws, limiting takeout containers and mandating that shoppers bring reusable bags or pay a small fee. Grocery clerks are nervous that the virus could linger on reusable fabric bags and their unions are backing them up with demands to end plastic bag fees and suspend bag bans. The plastics industry has seized the moment, lobbying to overturn existing bans on single-use plastics. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)
In this Sunday, March 29, 2020, photo, groceries loaded in plastic bags are seen after a shopping trip in Portland, Ore. Just weeks earlier, cities and even states across the U.S. were busy banning straws, limiting takeout containers and mandating that shoppers bring reusable bags or pay a small fee. Grocery clerks are nervous that the virus could linger on reusable fabric bags and their unions are backing them up with demands to end plastic bag fees and suspend bag bans. The plastics industry has seized the moment, lobbying to overturn existing bans on single-use plastics. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ANN ARBOR – Members of the local Boy Scout Troop 27 will be on hand Saturday at the St. Francis Parish Food Drive to help donors move groceries from their cars to the church from 2-6 p.m.

Members of the National Eagle Scout Association NESA Alumni of Michigan will also be on site. Scouts will be in uniform at the front of the church for those who need assistance.

The St. Francis Parish Food Drive is running now through Sunday. Donations are still needed and will be delivered on Sunday afternoon to the following organizations:

  • Hope Clinic
  • Catholic Social Services at Northside Community Center
  • Foundations Preschool of Ann Arbor
  • Corpus Christi Parish in Detroit

✉  Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

To sign up to make deliveries to these organizations on Sunday, click here.

Food donations can be made to the church food box near the main door 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information about the food drive, and to see the complete list of non-perishable foods and household items that are needed, click here.

To make a donation online, click here.

St. Francis of Assisi Parish is at 2250 E. Stadium Blvd.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: